The Garden of Words

Takao, who is training to become a shoemaker, skipped school and is sketching shoes in a Japanese-style garden. He meets a mysterious woman, Yukino, who is older than him. Then, without arranging the times, the two start to see each other again and again, but only on rainy days. They deepen their relationship and open up to each other. But the end of the rainy season soon approaches …
|Miyu Irino
|Takao Akizuki
|Kana Hanazawa
|Yukari Yukino
|Fumi Hirano
|Takao's mother
|Takeshi Maeda
|Takao's older brother
|Yuka Terasaki
|Rika Teramoto (voice)
|Megumi Han
|Satō
