The Garden of Words

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CoMix Wave Films

Takao, who is training to become a shoemaker, skipped school and is sketching shoes in a Japanese-style garden. He meets a mysterious woman, Yukino, who is older than him. Then, without arranging the times, the two start to see each other again and again, but only on rainy days. They deepen their relationship and open up to each other. But the end of the rainy season soon approaches …

Cast

Miyu IrinoTakao Akizuki
Kana HanazawaYukari Yukino
Fumi HiranoTakao's mother
Takeshi MaedaTakao's older brother
Yuka TerasakiRika Teramoto (voice)
Megumi HanSatō

