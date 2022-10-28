The Gay Divorcee

Guy Holden falls for Mimi Glossop without knowing she's married. She's trying to get a divorce, so her dizzy aunt and incompetent lawyer hire a professional correspondent to pose as her lover. When Guy unknowingly gives Mimi the code phrase, she thinks he's the faux beau; and she confuses his genuine interest for part of the act.
|Ginger Rogers
|Mimi Glossop
|Alice Brady
|Aunt Hortense Ditherwell
|Edward Everett Horton
|Egbert 'Pinky' Fitzgerald
|Erik Rhodes
|Rudolfo Tonetti
|Eric Blore
|The Waiter
|Lillian Miles
|Singer - Continental Number
View Full Cast >