1934

The Gay Divorcee

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 11th, 1934

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Guy Holden falls for Mimi Glossop without knowing she's married. She's trying to get a divorce, so her dizzy aunt and incompetent lawyer hire a professional correspondent to pose as her lover. When Guy unknowingly gives Mimi the code phrase, she thinks he's the faux beau; and she confuses his genuine interest for part of the act.

Cast

Ginger RogersMimi Glossop
Alice BradyAunt Hortense Ditherwell
Edward Everett HortonEgbert 'Pinky' Fitzgerald
Erik RhodesRudolfo Tonetti
Eric BloreThe Waiter
Lillian MilesSinger - Continental Number

