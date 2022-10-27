1941

The Gay Falcon

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 23rd, 1941

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

A society grand dame who hosts charity parties in her home is mixed up in a jewel theft racket which defrauds insurance companies. When she is murdered, Gay Laurence (a.k.a. The Falcon)and assistant 'Goldie' Locke are on the case with help from beautiful Helen Reed, who becomes a rival to Gay's fiancée Elinor for the sleuth's affections.

Cast

Wendy BarrieHelen Reed
Allen JenkinsJonathan G. 'Goldie' Locke
Nina ValeElinor Benford
Gladys CooperMaxine Wood
Edward BrophyDetective Bates
Arthur ShieldsInspector Mike Waldeck

