The Gay Falcon

A society grand dame who hosts charity parties in her home is mixed up in a jewel theft racket which defrauds insurance companies. When she is murdered, Gay Laurence (a.k.a. The Falcon)and assistant 'Goldie' Locke are on the case with help from beautiful Helen Reed, who becomes a rival to Gay's fiancée Elinor for the sleuth's affections.
|Wendy Barrie
|Helen Reed
|Allen Jenkins
|Jonathan G. 'Goldie' Locke
|Nina Vale
|Elinor Benford
|Gladys Cooper
|Maxine Wood
|Edward Brophy
|Detective Bates
|Arthur Shields
|Inspector Mike Waldeck
