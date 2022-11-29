The Gay List: Los Angeles

Not Available

Dante is One of the top comedians in the world! He was a cast member on NBC's Last Comic Standing! Winner of the most B.E.T. Comedy Awards! He has performed for more US troops than anyone since Bob Hope! Grand Prize winner of ABC's America's Funniest People! Dante has appeared in over 40 TV shows and Movies! Winner of over 20 comedy contests! He has opened for and performed with Richard Pryor, Milton Berle, Robin Williams, Andrew Dice Clay, Sam Kinison and more! He can perform Dirty to corporate clean! Dante has performed to over one million people live!