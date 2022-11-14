Not Available

Based on Fyodor Dostoyevsky's "The Meek One", Nazar is the saga of a Bombay-based antique dealer-cum-money lender (Shekhar Kapur), who at the age of 40, marries a woman (Shambhavi Kaul) who is 17, and brings her home to his spacious flat in a multi-storied building with a magnificent view. Their marriage is not a happy one, even though he hopes it will get better. But the bride, who had until her wedding lived her life in an orphanage, is immersed in her own thoughts, and at one point even holds a revolver against her husband's head while he slept. The film explores their complex life in a manner unusual for Indian cinema.