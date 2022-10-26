1982

The Gendarme and the Gendarmettes

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1982

Studio

Société Nouvelle de Cinématographie

Cruchot's police office moves into a new building. They do not only get high tech equipment, but also four young female police officers to educate. All of them scramble to work with them -- and cause pure chaos while being distracted by the fine ladies. Then they get into real trouble when one after the other of their female colleagues is kidnapped.

Cast

Louis de FunèsLudovic Cruchot
Michel GalabruJérôme Gerber
Maurice RischBeaupied
Guy GrossoTricard
Jacques FrançoisLe colonel
Michel ModoBerlicot

