The Gendarme and the Gendarmettes

Cruchot's police office moves into a new building. They do not only get high tech equipment, but also four young female police officers to educate. All of them scramble to work with them -- and cause pure chaos while being distracted by the fine ladies. Then they get into real trouble when one after the other of their female colleagues is kidnapped.
|Louis de Funès
|Ludovic Cruchot
|Michel Galabru
|Jérôme Gerber
|Maurice Risch
|Beaupied
|Guy Grosso
|Tricard
|Jacques François
|Le colonel
|Michel Modo
|Berlicot
