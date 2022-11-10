1968

The Gendarme Gets Married

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1968

Studio

Société Nouvelle de Cinématographie

The Saint-Tropez police launch a major offensive against dangerous drivers. Marechal Cruchot (Louis de Funès) relishes the assignment, which he pursues with a manic zeal. Cruchot is after an offending driver, who turns out to be Josépha (Claude Gensac), the widow of a highly regarded police colonel. When they meet, Cruchot falls instantly in love....

Cast

Geneviève GradNicole Cruchot
Claude GensacJosépha Cruchot
Michel GalabruJérôme Gerber
Christian MarinAlbert Merlot
Guy GrossoBerlicot
Michel ModoTricard

Images