The Gendarme Gets Married

The Saint-Tropez police launch a major offensive against dangerous drivers. Marechal Cruchot (Louis de Funès) relishes the assignment, which he pursues with a manic zeal. Cruchot is after an offending driver, who turns out to be Josépha (Claude Gensac), the widow of a highly regarded police colonel. When they meet, Cruchot falls instantly in love....
|Geneviève Grad
|Nicole Cruchot
|Claude Gensac
|Josépha Cruchot
|Michel Galabru
|Jérôme Gerber
|Christian Marin
|Albert Merlot
|Guy Grosso
|Berlicot
|Michel Modo
|Tricard
