The Gendarme of St. Tropez

The ambitious police officer Cruchot (Louis de Funès) is transferred to St. Tropez. He's struggling with crimes such as persistent nude swimming, but even more with his teenage daughter, who's trying to impress her rich friends by telling them her father was a millionaire and owned a yacht in the harbor.
|Geneviève Grad
|Nicole Cruchot
|Michel Galabru
|Adjudant Jérôme Gerber
|Christian Marin
|Albert Merlot
|Michel Modo
|Logis Berlicot
|Guy Grosso
|Tricard
|Jean Lefebvre
|Lucien Fougasse
