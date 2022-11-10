Not Available

The Gendarme of St. Tropez

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Société Nouvelle de Cinématographie (SNC)

The ambitious police officer Cruchot (Louis de Funès) is transferred to St. Tropez. He's struggling with crimes such as persistent nude swimming, but even more with his teenage daughter, who's trying to impress her rich friends by telling them her father was a millionaire and owned a yacht in the harbor.

Cast

Geneviève GradNicole Cruchot
Michel GalabruAdjudant Jérôme Gerber
Christian MarinAlbert Merlot
Michel ModoLogis Berlicot
Guy GrossoTricard
Jean LefebvreLucien Fougasse

View Full Cast >

Images