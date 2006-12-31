2006

The Gene Generation

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2006

Studio

Red Cam Studios

In a futuristic world, Michelle lives everyday battling with DNA Hackers who use their skills to hack into people's bodies and kill them. She is an assassin, trying to keep her younger brother, Jackie, out of trouble. When Jackie gets involved in a petty crime of robbery, he propels himself into the world of DNA Hackers, Shylocks (Loan Sharks) and Gangs

Cast

Alec NewmanChristian
Parry ShenJackie
Faye DunawayDr. Josephine Hayden
Ethan CohnMouse
Michael Shamus WilesSolemn
Daniel ZacapaRandall

Images