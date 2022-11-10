The General's Daughter

When the body of Army Capt. Elizabeth Campbell is found on a Georgia military base, two investigators, Warrant Officers Paul Brenner and Sara Sunhill, are ordered to solve her murder. What they uncover is anything but clear-cut. Unseemly details emerge about Campbell's life, leading to allegations of a possible military coverup of her death and the involvement of her father, Lt. Gen. Joseph Campbell.
|John Travolta
|Paul Brenner
|Madeleine Stowe
|Sara Sunhill
|James Cromwell
|Lt. Gen. Joseph Campbell
|Timothy Hutton
|Col. William Kent
|Leslie Stefanson
|Capt. Elizabeth Campbell
|Daniel von Bargen
|Police Chief Yardley
