The Genital Warriors

  • Comedy

The ensemble film THE GENITAL WARRIORS takes a look at the common past of the three main characters as their memories meet and overlap. The 70-year-old Frank sits in a geronto-psychiatric ward and types a screenplay about his relationship with Lena and Barbara. These two embittered women come together with a magic wand and a shotgun to travel to the past and commit an act of revenge on him.

Cast

Lou CastelFrank Ewington
Marlen DiekhoffLena Mahler
Peter FrankeFrank Ewington
Philipp HochmairFrank Ewington
Eva LöbauLena Mahler
Ursela MonnBarbara Rozkosny

