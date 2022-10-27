The ensemble film THE GENITAL WARRIORS takes a look at the common past of the three main characters as their memories meet and overlap. The 70-year-old Frank sits in a geronto-psychiatric ward and types a screenplay about his relationship with Lena and Barbara. These two embittered women come together with a magic wand and a shotgun to travel to the past and commit an act of revenge on him.
|Lou Castel
|Frank Ewington
|Marlen Diekhoff
|Lena Mahler
|Peter Franke
|Frank Ewington
|Philipp Hochmair
|Frank Ewington
|Eva Löbau
|Lena Mahler
|Ursela Monn
|Barbara Rozkosny
