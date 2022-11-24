The Gerson Miracle

Not Available

In 1928, Dr. Max Gerson, a German-Jewish researcher, stumbled upon a therapy that has cured tens of thousands of people worldwide since then, including patients's previously thought incurable by their doctors. For the first time, this film chronicles the epic true story of Gerson's miracle. A cure for cancer and most other chronic and degenerative diseases has been available since 1928. The therapy was developed by Max Gerson, MD, a German Jewish physician, hailed by Nobel Laureate Albert Schweitzer as, “the most brilliant medical genius ever.” Nine Gerson patients relate stories of recovery from the most deadly cancers (liver, ovarian, pancreatic) up to nineteen years ago. Their inspiring testimonies are powerful evidence of the Therapy’s effectiveness. Charlotte Gerson also describes her lifelong efforts to keep the Therapy alive despite powerful opposition.