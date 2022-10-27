The Ghost Informer

Not Available

Fire Unicom was killed by Tei Po under his violent fist. The spirit of Fire Unicorn discovered there would be illegal transaction between the gangsters. He informed inspector Tang this clue. After a fierce fight between he police and gangsters, the whole gang including Tei-po were being captured. Accidentally, Tang met Sally a model. She was so beautiful and charm that made Tang fell in love with her but she did not. Fire Unicorn being Tang's good friend decided to help him. Sally changed her mind and loved Tang. Unfortunately, Tei Po escaped from Jail and kidnapped Sally to an old castle. He vowed to take revenge on Tang. Would Tang Manage to save Sally from Tei Po's hand?