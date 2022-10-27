The Ghost & Mr. Chicken

Luther Heggs aspires to being a reporter for his small town newspaper. He gets his big break when the editor asks him to spend the night at the Simmons mansion that, 20 years before, was the site of a now famous murder-suicide. Luther's account of his wild, ghost-ridden night in the house leads Simmons to sue for libel, but with the aid of his friend Kelsey they determines what exactly happened.
|Joan Staley
|Alma Parker
|Liam Redmond
|Kelsey
|Dick Sargent
|George Beckett
|Skip Homeier
|Ollie Weaver
|Reta Shaw
|Mrs. Halcyon Maxwell
|Lurene Tuttle
|Mrs. Natalie Miller
