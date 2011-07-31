The Ghostmaker

A group of college friends discover a 15th century coffin that allows them to experience the world as ghosts. While their first adventures in the spirit world are playful and innocent, the "Box of Shadows" soon brings out the group's most dangerous impulses and desires. The friends find themselves pulled into a world of evil where they learn the line between life and death is there for a reason.
|Liz Fenning
|Julie
|J. Walter Holland
|Sutton
|Jared Grey
|Platt
|Domiziano Arcangeli
|Marcus
|Jeffrey Damnit
|Jerrod
|Hans Uder
|Armaddan
