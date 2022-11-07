Not Available

There have been many supposed ghost sightings at Crowley Hall in England. During its life, the hall has had a number of paranormal incidents suggesting the presence of ghosts, and there are ghost stories dating back to the 1950's. Recently, a ghost photo was recovered during renovations at the hall, and this prompted a full ghost investigation there. In early 2007, a small team of paranormal investigators led by Arron Kasady, entered the building to conduct some preliminary tests. Photographs were taken, that produced images of strange orbs in certain rooms, particularly the old children's nursery. Erratic temperature readings were recorded throughout the hall, and the team had the feeling of being constantly watched. The whole event was filmed and photographed for the documentary entitled 'The Ghosts of Crowley Hall'.