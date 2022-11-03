1933

The Ghoul

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 1933

Studio

Gaumont-British Picture Corporation

British Egyptologist Professor Morlant finds a magic jewel in the tomb of an Oriental idol. This talisman is supposed to grant immortality to those who are buried with it. So Morlant arranges to have it put into his grave upon his demise. And woe to those who might double-cross him, for Morlant's spirit will arise to wreak vengeance on his betrayers...

Cast

Boris KarloffProf. Morlant
Cedric HardwickeBroughton
Ernest ThesigerLaing
Ralph RichardsonNigel Hartley
Dorothy HysonBetty Harlon
Anthony BushellRalph Morlant

