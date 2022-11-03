British Egyptologist Professor Morlant finds a magic jewel in the tomb of an Oriental idol. This talisman is supposed to grant immortality to those who are buried with it. So Morlant arranges to have it put into his grave upon his demise. And woe to those who might double-cross him, for Morlant's spirit will arise to wreak vengeance on his betrayers...
|Boris Karloff
|Prof. Morlant
|Cedric Hardwicke
|Broughton
|Ernest Thesiger
|Laing
|Ralph Richardson
|Nigel Hartley
|Dorothy Hyson
|Betty Harlon
|Anthony Bushell
|Ralph Morlant
