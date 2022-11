Not Available

"Giallo" refers to the controversial series of savage Italian suspense thrillers that shocked international audiences in the 1960s and 1970s. In this "giallo" from director Aldo Lado, the daughter of a well-known sculptor is murdered. As the sculptor and his wife investigate, they discover that their knowledge puts them in grave danger, as the killer begins butchering everyone who knows too much. With the body count rising, can truth survive?