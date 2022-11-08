Not Available

The Giant Panda is a mammal native to cntral-western and south western China and is a true member of the Ursidae (bear) family. The Panda's closes ursine rlative is the spectalcled bear of South America. The Giant Panda is amoung the worlds most adored and protected rare animal and is one of the few in the world whose natural inhabitant status was able to gain UNESCO Worlld Heritage Site designation. The Sichuan Giant Panda Sancturarites located in the southwest Sichuan province and covering seven natural reserves, were inscribed onto the World Heritage List in 2009. Discover the beauty and wonder of these great panda's and their fight for life.