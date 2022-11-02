1983

The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1983

Studio

Not Available

After experiencing several stressful situations within a short time --including the failure of the family business and the loss of her mother-- Janet Broderick becomes ill. Falling into a deep sleep, she dreams of returning to her hometown, taking her children with her to meet her deceased loved ones. Perhaps, during a Christmas reunion with her beloved family, she will find the answer to coping with her troubles.

Cast

Angela LansburyAmanda Fenwick
Polly HollidayAunt Minerva 'Min'
Joe WarrenSpencer
Michael PearlmanMichael
Mart HulswitNeil
Lee RemickJanet Broderick

View Full Cast >

Images