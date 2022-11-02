The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story

After experiencing several stressful situations within a short time --including the failure of the family business and the loss of her mother-- Janet Broderick becomes ill. Falling into a deep sleep, she dreams of returning to her hometown, taking her children with her to meet her deceased loved ones. Perhaps, during a Christmas reunion with her beloved family, she will find the answer to coping with her troubles.
|Angela Lansbury
|Amanda Fenwick
|Polly Holliday
|Aunt Minerva 'Min'
|Joe Warren
|Spencer
|Michael Pearlman
|Michael
|Mart Hulswit
|Neil
|Lee Remick
|Janet Broderick
