The Gigolo

Fung looks like a super-heartthrob and was bon with a special endowment, making him the high school idol. He was expelled from school when he was caught fighting on campus. When his mom, the sole provider of his family with her poultry business, had to stop working due to her back problems, Fung decides to support his family financially. And from that moment, his life takes on a tumultuous change…
|Dominic Ho
|Fung
|Candy Yuen
|Michelle
|Jeana Ho
|Chloe
|Hazel Tong
|Yoyo
|Winnie Leung
|Lap-Man Sin
|Abson
