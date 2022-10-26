Not Available

The Gigolo

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cameron Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Fung looks like a super-heartthrob and was bon with a special endowment, making him the high school idol. He was expelled from school when he was caught fighting on campus. When his mom, the sole provider of his family with her poultry business, had to stop working due to her back problems, Fung decides to support his family financially. And from that moment, his life takes on a tumultuous change…

Cast

Dominic HoFung
Candy YuenMichelle
Jeana HoChloe
Hazel TongYoyo
Winnie Leung
Lap-Man SinAbson

