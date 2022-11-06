Not Available

The Gimli Glider features studio interviews with the pilot Captain Bob Pearson, co-pilot Maurice Quintal, flight attendant Robert Desjardins, eye-witness Kerry Seabrook, and the General Director of the Federal inquiry Claudette Plouffe. Thirty years after the Gimli Glider incident, they recount the extraordinary flight and share what it felt like to have their professional abilities questioned in public. In spite of all the doubts, they knew they always had the unwavering support of the people of Gimli.