The Gingko Bed

Su-Hyun, a 30-year-old art lecturer and his girlfriend, Sun-Young have lived a peaceful life until he comes across an antique wooden bed made from gingko tree and gets pursued by the ghost of General Hwang. Resurrected General Hwang roves modern Seoul ripping the hearts out of people to maintain human form. Su-Hyun does not know why General Hwang seeks to kill him but soon finds out that in their previous lives they were enemies. More than a thousand years ago, court musician Su-Hyun fell in love with princess Midan, who was General Hwang's fiancé. Princess and the court musician's elopement ends in tragedy when Hwang abducts Midan and kills Su-Hyun. On this mournful scene arise a pair of gingko trees housing the souls of Midan and Su-Hyun. General Hwang destroys one of the trees and the other tree embodying Midan's soul gets crafted into a bed. Confined in the bed for a thousand years...