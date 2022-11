Not Available

Norma, a typical teenager who is always online, created a joint social media account for her and her boyfriend to mark their third monthsary. She gets a rare illness called electromagnetic hypersensitivity, which means she can't be around cellphones, tablets, laptops, and Wi-Fi. To help her cope with her syndrome, Norma relocates to a remote province with no signal, forcing her to have a long-distance relationship with Leo.