The Girl and the Devil

The soul of an evil witch about to be burned is transferred to the child of a pregnant woman in the audience. 19 years later a timid girl arrives at a farm looking for work. The farmer employs her despite his wife's protests. Soon it stands clear that the girl is in fact the evil witch, returned to wreak havoc on the farmer and his family. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.
|Gunn Wållgren
|Karin
|Anders Ek
|Olof
|Gull Natorp
|Woman asked to buy a skirt
|Hanny Schedin
|Mattias' maid
|Birger Åsander
|Villager
|Åke Fridell
|Young man
