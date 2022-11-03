Not Available

The Girl and the Devil

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The soul of an evil witch about to be burned is transferred to the child of a pregnant woman in the audience. 19 years later a timid girl arrives at a farm looking for work. The farmer employs her despite his wife's protests. Soon it stands clear that the girl is in fact the evil witch, returned to wreak havoc on the farmer and his family. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.

Cast

Gunn WållgrenKarin
Anders EkOlof
Gull NatorpWoman asked to buy a skirt
Hanny SchedinMattias' maid
Birger ÅsanderVillager
Åke FridellYoung man

