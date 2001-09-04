The Girl from Paris

Sandrine, a woman in her thirties gets tired of life in Paris and decides to leave her work in computers and become a farmer. She takes the required practice for two years, and after that she buys an isolated farm from Adrien, an old farmer who decides it's time to retire. However, Adrien wants to stay a few more months before moving away from the farm, and the rough winter finds them together...
|Mathilde Seigner
|Sandrine Dumez
|Jean-Paul Roussillon
|Jean
|Frédéric Pierrot
|Gérard
|Marc Berman
|Stéphane
|Françoise Bette
|La mère de Sandrine
|Christophe Rossignon
|L'exploitant
