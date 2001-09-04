2001

The Girl from Paris

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Sandrine, a woman in her thirties gets tired of life in Paris and decides to leave her work in computers and become a farmer. She takes the required practice for two years, and after that she buys an isolated farm from Adrien, an old farmer who decides it's time to retire. However, Adrien wants to stay a few more months before moving away from the farm, and the rough winter finds them together...

Cast

Mathilde SeignerSandrine Dumez
Jean-Paul RoussillonJean
Frédéric PierrotGérard
Marc BermanStéphane
Françoise BetteLa mère de Sandrine
Christophe RossignonL'exploitant

