The Girl Gets Moe

Importing illegal automatic weapons for resale is a big business and Moe is the middleman. Even with the huge monetary rewards available, he finds that his love life is suffering and he is looking for that special someone. When he finds her, he wants to become respectable and marry, but it seems that business and a double date conspire to end this romantic relationship once and for all.
|Elizabeth Barondes
|Monica
|Michael Madsen
|Donnelly
|Rustam Branaman
|Franco
|Amy Locane
|Beth
|Louise Fletcher
|Gloria
|Christine Harnos
|Dotty
