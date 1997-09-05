1997

The Girl Gets Moe

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 5th, 1997

Studio

Goldbar Entertainment

Importing illegal automatic weapons for resale is a big business and Moe is the middleman. Even with the huge monetary rewards available, he finds that his love life is suffering and he is looking for that special someone. When he finds her, he wants to become respectable and marry, but it seems that business and a double date conspire to end this romantic relationship once and for all.

Cast

Elizabeth BarondesMonica
Michael MadsenDonnelly
Rustam BranamanFranco
Amy LocaneBeth
Louise FletcherGloria
Christine HarnosDotty

