The Girl in the Park

A mother, enduringly traumatized by the disappearance of her three-year old daughter 15 years ago, has cut herself off from her ex-husband and son. However, when a troubled young woman with a checkered past enters her life, old psychic wounds painfully resurface, as does the illogical and increasingly irrational hope that the young woman may be the daughter she lost so long ago.
|Sigourney Weaver
|Julia Sandburg
|Kate Bosworth
|Louise
|Alessandro Nivola
|Chris
|Keri Russell
|Celeste
|David Rasche
|Doug
|Elias Koteas
|Raymond
