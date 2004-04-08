The Girl Next Door

Exceptionally ambitious high schooler Matthew has aspirations for a career in politics when he falls in love with his gorgeous 19-year-old neighbor, Danielle. But Matthew's bright future is jeopardized when he finds Danielle was once a porn star. As Danielle's past catches up with her, Matthew's love for her forces him to re-evaluate his goals.
|Emile Hirsch
|Matthew Kidman
|Timothy Olyphant
|Kelly
|Elisha Cuthbert
|Danielle
|James Remar
|Hugo Posh
|Chris Marquette
|Eli
|Paul Dano
|Klitz
