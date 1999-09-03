1999

The Girl on the Bridge

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 3rd, 1999

Studio

UGCF

It's night on a Paris bridge. A girl leans over Seine River with tears in her eyes and a violent yearning to drown her sorrows. Out of nowhere someone takes an interest in her. He is Gabor, a knife thrower who needs a human target for his show. The girl, Adele, has never been lucky and nowhere else to go. So she follows him. They travel along the northern bank of the Mediterranean to perform.

Cast

Vanessa ParadisAdèle
Daniel AuteuilGabor
Catherine LascaultIrène
Isabelle Petit-JacquesBride
Mireille MosséMiss Memory
Bertie CortezKusak

View Full Cast >

Images