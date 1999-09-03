The Girl on the Bridge

It's night on a Paris bridge. A girl leans over Seine River with tears in her eyes and a violent yearning to drown her sorrows. Out of nowhere someone takes an interest in her. He is Gabor, a knife thrower who needs a human target for his show. The girl, Adele, has never been lucky and nowhere else to go. So she follows him. They travel along the northern bank of the Mediterranean to perform.
|Vanessa Paradis
|Adèle
|Daniel Auteuil
|Gabor
|Catherine Lascault
|Irène
|Isabelle Petit-Jacques
|Bride
|Mireille Mossé
|Miss Memory
|Bertie Cortez
|Kusak
