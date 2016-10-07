The Girl on the Train

Rachel Watson, an alcoholic who divorced her husband Tom after she caught him cheating on her, takes the train to work daily. She fantasizes about the relationship of her neighbours, Scott and Megan Hipwell, during her commute. That all changes when she witnesses something from the train window and Megan is missing, presumed dead.
|Emily Blunt
|Rachel Watson
|Rebecca Ferguson
|Anna Watson
|Haley Bennett
|Megan Hipwell
|Justin Theroux
|Tom Watson
|Luke Evans
|Scott Hipwell
|Allison Janney
|Detective Sgt. Riley
