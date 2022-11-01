1955

The Girl Rush

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 1955

Studio

Paramount

When her compulsive-gambler father dies, leaving her with an inheritance that amounts to zip, single gal Kim Halliday jumps at a caller's claim that she's part-owner of a Las Vegas "hotel." But hilarity ensues when she flies to Sin City to see it. While a wealthy casino owner eyes her dilapidated property, she takes a chance and tries to sell it to an hotelier's wealthy son.

Cast

Rosalind RussellKim Halliday
Fernando LamasVictor Monte
Eddie AlbertElliot Atterbury
Gloria DeHavenTaffy Tremaine
Marion LorneAunt Clara
James GleasonEther Ferguson

