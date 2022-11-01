The Girl Rush

When her compulsive-gambler father dies, leaving her with an inheritance that amounts to zip, single gal Kim Halliday jumps at a caller's claim that she's part-owner of a Las Vegas "hotel." But hilarity ensues when she flies to Sin City to see it. While a wealthy casino owner eyes her dilapidated property, she takes a chance and tries to sell it to an hotelier's wealthy son.
|Rosalind Russell
|Kim Halliday
|Fernando Lamas
|Victor Monte
|Eddie Albert
|Elliot Atterbury
|Gloria DeHaven
|Taffy Tremaine
|Marion Lorne
|Aunt Clara
|James Gleason
|Ether Ferguson
