2007

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 2007

Studio

Happinet Pictures

When 17-year-old Makoto Konno gains the ability to, quite literally, "leap" backwards through time, she immediately sets about improving her grades and preventing personal mishaps. However, she soon realises that changing the past isn't as simple as it seems, and eventually, will have to rely on her new powers to shape the future of herself and her friends.

Cast

Riisa NakaMakoto Konno
Takuya IshidaChiaki Mamiya
Mitsutaka ItakuraKousuke Tsuda
Fumihiko TachikiFukushima sensei
Ayami KakiuchiYuri Hayakawa
Yuki SekidoMiyuki Konno

Images