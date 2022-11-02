1965

The Girls on the Beach

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 11th, 1965

Studio

Paramount

The girls of Alpha Beta need to raise $10,000 in two weeks to save the sorority house. Among their schemes to raise the funds are a beauty contest, a newspaper puzzle, and a baking contest. But when three guys hit the beach with love on their minds, bragging that they know the Beatles, the girls plan a concert with the Fab Four as the main attraction.

Cast

Martin WestDuke
Ahna CapriArlene (as Anna Capri)
Aron KincaidWayne
Sheila BromleyMrs. Winters
Lana WoodBonnie
Mary MitchelEmily

Images