The Girls on the Beach

The girls of Alpha Beta need to raise $10,000 in two weeks to save the sorority house. Among their schemes to raise the funds are a beauty contest, a newspaper puzzle, and a baking contest. But when three guys hit the beach with love on their minds, bragging that they know the Beatles, the girls plan a concert with the Fab Four as the main attraction.
|Martin West
|Duke
|Ahna Capri
|Arlene (as Anna Capri)
|Aron Kincaid
|Wayne
|Sheila Bromley
|Mrs. Winters
|Lana Wood
|Bonnie
|Mary Mitchel
|Emily
