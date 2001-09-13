2001

The Glass House

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 13th, 2001

Studio

Original Film

After the parents of Ruby and her younger brother, Rhett, are killed in a car crash, their parents' best friends, Erin and Terry Glass, become their guardians. The children hear promises of a world of opulence and California fun -- all they have to do is move into the Glasses' gated house. Before very long, though, Ruby suspects that Erin and Terry may not be the ideal guardians they seemed to be.

Cast

Diane LaneErin Glass
Stellan SkarsgårdTerence Glass
Bruce DernAlvin Begleiter
Kathy BakerNancy Ryan
Trevor MorganRhett Baker
Chris NothUncle Jack

