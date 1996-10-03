The Glimmer Man

A former government operative renowned for his stealth, Jack Cole is now a Los Angeles police detective. When a series of horrible murders occurs in the metro area, Cole is assigned to the case, along with tough-talking fellow cop Jim Campbell. Although the two men clash, they gradually become effective partners as they uncover a conspiracy linked to the killings, which also involves terrorism and organized crime.
|Steven Seagal
|Lt. Jack Cole
|Keenen Ivory Wayans
|Det. Jim Campbell
|Bob Gunton
|Frank Deverell
|Brian Cox
|Mr. Smith
|Michelle Johnson
|Jessica Cole
|Johnny Strong
|Johnny Deverell
View Full Cast >