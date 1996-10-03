1996

The Glimmer Man

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 3rd, 1996

Studio

Seagal/Nasso Productions

A former government operative renowned for his stealth, Jack Cole is now a Los Angeles police detective. When a series of horrible murders occurs in the metro area, Cole is assigned to the case, along with tough-talking fellow cop Jim Campbell. Although the two men clash, they gradually become effective partners as they uncover a conspiracy linked to the killings, which also involves terrorism and organized crime.

Cast

Steven SeagalLt. Jack Cole
Keenen Ivory WayansDet. Jim Campbell
Bob GuntonFrank Deverell
Brian CoxMr. Smith
Michelle JohnsonJessica Cole
Johnny StrongJohnny Deverell

View Full Cast >

Images