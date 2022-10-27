Not Available

The Gnome-Mobile

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

An eccentric millionaire and his grandchildren are embroiled in the plights of some forest gnomes who are searching for the rest of their tribe. While helping them, the millionaire is suspected of being crazy because he's seeing gnomes! He's committed, and the niece and nephew and the gnomes have to find him and free him.

Cast

Walter BrennanD.J. Mulrooney
Richard DeaconRalph Yarby
Sean McCloryHoratio Quaxton
Ed WynnRufus
Jerome CowanDr. Ramsey
Charles LaneDr. Scoggins

View Full Cast >

Images