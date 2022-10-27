The Gnome-Mobile

An eccentric millionaire and his grandchildren are embroiled in the plights of some forest gnomes who are searching for the rest of their tribe. While helping them, the millionaire is suspected of being crazy because he's seeing gnomes! He's committed, and the niece and nephew and the gnomes have to find him and free him.
|Walter Brennan
|D.J. Mulrooney
|Richard Deacon
|Ralph Yarby
|Sean McClory
|Horatio Quaxton
|Ed Wynn
|Rufus
|Jerome Cowan
|Dr. Ramsey
|Charles Lane
|Dr. Scoggins
View Full Cast >