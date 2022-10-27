Not Available

The God of Cookery

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Star Overseas

The God of Cookery, a brilliant chef who sits in judgement of those who would challenge his title, loses his title when a jealous chef reveals him to be a con-man and humiliates him publicly. As this new chef takes on the God of Cookery's role, the former God tries to pull himself back on top again, to challenge his rival and find once and for all who is the true God of Cookery.

Cast

Karen MokTwin Dagger Turkey
Nancy Sit Ka-YinNancy Sit (Princess of Taste)
Ng Man-TatBenbry's uncle
Tats LauAbbot, Wet Dreams
Vincent KokBull Tong
Lee Siu-KeiGoosehead

View Full Cast >

Images