The God of Cookery, a brilliant chef who sits in judgement of those who would challenge his title, loses his title when a jealous chef reveals him to be a con-man and humiliates him publicly. As this new chef takes on the God of Cookery's role, the former God tries to pull himself back on top again, to challenge his rival and find once and for all who is the true God of Cookery.
|Karen Mok
|Twin Dagger Turkey
|Nancy Sit Ka-Yin
|Nancy Sit (Princess of Taste)
|Ng Man-Tat
|Benbry's uncle
|Tats Lau
|Abbot, Wet Dreams
|Vincent Kok
|Bull Tong
|Lee Siu-Kei
|Goosehead
