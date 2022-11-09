The Godfather

The story spans the years from 1945 to 1955 and chronicles the fictional Italian-American Corleone crime family. When organized crime family patriarch Vito Corleone barely survives an attempt on his life, his youngest son, Michael, steps in to take care of the would-be killers, launching a campaign of bloody revenge.
|Marlon Brando
|Don Vito Corleone
|Al Pacino
|Michael Corleone
|James Caan
|Santino 'Sonny' Corleone
|Richard S. Castellano
|Pete Clemenza
|Robert Duvall
|Tom Hagen
|Sterling Hayden
|Capt. Mark McCluskey
View Full Cast >