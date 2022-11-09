1972

The Godfather

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 1972

Studio

Paramount

The story spans the years from 1945 to 1955 and chronicles the fictional Italian-American Corleone crime family. When organized crime family patriarch Vito Corleone barely survives an attempt on his life, his youngest son, Michael, steps in to take care of the would-be killers, launching a campaign of bloody revenge.

Cast

Marlon BrandoDon Vito Corleone
Al PacinoMichael Corleone
James CaanSantino 'Sonny' Corleone
Richard S. CastellanoPete Clemenza
Robert DuvallTom Hagen
Sterling HaydenCapt. Mark McCluskey

View Full Cast >

Images