Not Available

The Golden Seal

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Samuel Goldwyn Company

A lonely 10-year-old boy living with his parents in a remote coastal part of Alaksa, spontaneously finds a legendary golden seal and her newborn pup. But the greed for her valuable pelt sets off the hunters, including his own father, the local natives, and an ambitious poacher in pursuit the seal. The golden seal and her cub are hunted for a huge bounty on her head and the mythological legend

Cast

Michael BeckCrawford
Steve RailsbackJim Lee
Penelope MilfordTania Lee
Ilya MalakeevEric Lee
Seth SakaiSemeyon
Richard NaritaAlexei

