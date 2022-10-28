A lonely 10-year-old boy living with his parents in a remote coastal part of Alaksa, spontaneously finds a legendary golden seal and her newborn pup. But the greed for her valuable pelt sets off the hunters, including his own father, the local natives, and an ambitious poacher in pursuit the seal. The golden seal and her cub are hunted for a huge bounty on her head and the mythological legend
|Michael Beck
|Crawford
|Steve Railsback
|Jim Lee
|Penelope Milford
|Tania Lee
|Ilya Malakeev
|Eric Lee
|Seth Sakai
|Semeyon
|Richard Narita
|Alexei
