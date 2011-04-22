The Good Doctor

Dr. Martin Blake, who has spent his life looking for respect, meets an 18-year-old patient named Diane, suffering from a kidney infection, and gets a much-needed boost of self-esteem. However, when her health starts improving, Martin fears losing her, so he begins tampering with her treatment, keeping Diane sick and in the hospital right next to him.
|Riley Keough
|Diane Nixon
|Taraji P. Henson
|Nurse Theresa
|Rob Morrow
|Dr. Waylans
|Michael Peña
|Jimmy
|Troy Garity
|Dan
|J.K. Simmons
|Detective Krauss
