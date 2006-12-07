The Good German

An American journalist played by George Clooney arrives in Berlin just after the end of World War Two. He becomes involved in a murder mystery surrounding a dead GI who washes up at a lakeside mansion during the Potsdam negotiations between the Allied powers. Soon his investigation connects with his search for his married pre-war German lover played by Cate Blanchett.
|Cate Blanchett
|Lena Brandt
|Tobey Maguire
|Tully
|Tony Curran
|Danny
|Leland Orser
|Bernie Teitel
|Beau Bridges
|Colonel Muller
|Jack Thompson
|Congressman Breimer
