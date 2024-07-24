Not Available

The Good Half

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Robert Schwartzman

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Ranch Productions

An emotionally distant writer returns to his hometown of Cleveland for his beloved mother’s funeral, after having spent years successfully avoiding interactions with his high-strung sister, bumbling but well-meaning father, and untrustworthy step-father. While in town, he forges a new relationship with a charming, energetic stranger who pushes him to realize that he can’t avoid conflict forever — with his family or within himself.

Cast

Elisabeth ShueLily Wheeland
Mason CufariYoung Renn
Ryan BergaraAndy
Grey HensonSam
Mimi GianopulosParker
Steve ParkFr. Dan

View Full Cast >

Images