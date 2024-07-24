The Good Half

An emotionally distant writer returns to his hometown of Cleveland for his beloved mother’s funeral, after having spent years successfully avoiding interactions with his high-strung sister, bumbling but well-meaning father, and untrustworthy step-father. While in town, he forges a new relationship with a charming, energetic stranger who pushes him to realize that he can’t avoid conflict forever — with his family or within himself.
|Elisabeth Shue
|Lily Wheeland
|Mason Cufari
|Young Renn
|Ryan Bergara
|Andy
|Grey Henson
|Sam
|Mimi Gianopulos
|Parker
|Steve Park
|Fr. Dan
