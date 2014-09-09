The Good Lie

A young refugee of the Sudanese Civil War who wins a lottery for relocation to the United States with three other lost boys. Encountering the modern world for the first time, they develop an unlikely friendship with a brash American woman assigned to help them, but the young man struggles to adjust to this new life and his feelings of guilt about the brother he left behind.
|Reese Witherspoon
|Carrie Davis
|Corey Stoll
|Jack
|Thad Luckinbill
|Matt
|Sarah Baker
|Pamela Lowi
|Maria Howell
|INS Agent
|Joshua Mikel
|Dave
