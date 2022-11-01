Not Available

La Buena Voz (aka The Good Voice) explores the relationship that develops between a father and a gay son he never knew existed -- two men suddenly and unexpectedly thrust into each other's lives. Pepe, a slightly listless, fifty-something taxi driver with a heart condition, suddenly learns that he fathered a child, Jordi, from a quiet affair with his wife's girlfriend. Jordi, now HIV-positive, enters Pepe's world and recolors the elder's perspective and outlook on life, with his take-no-prisoners zeal for living and a restless, inquisitive spirit.