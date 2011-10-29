2011

The Good Witch's Family

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Fantasy

October 29th, 2011

Whizbang Films Inc.

A young witch visits her cousin in a small town during a heated mayoral election race. Her kind-hearted cousin, the town’s beloved “good witch” and newlywed with two teenage step-kids, is running for office, but must keep her family from falling apart when their visitor uses her magic to put them—and the whole town—under her bitter spell.

Catherine BellCassandra Nightingale
Chris PotterJake Russell
Catherine DisherMartha Tinsdale
Noah CappeDerek Sanders
Hannah Endicott-DouglasLori Russell
Karen IvanyCitizen Jeannie

