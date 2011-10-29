The Good Witch's Family

A young witch visits her cousin in a small town during a heated mayoral election race. Her kind-hearted cousin, the town’s beloved “good witch” and newlywed with two teenage step-kids, is running for office, but must keep her family from falling apart when their visitor uses her magic to put them—and the whole town—under her bitter spell.
|Catherine Bell
|Cassandra Nightingale
|Chris Potter
|Jake Russell
|Catherine Disher
|Martha Tinsdale
|Noah Cappe
|Derek Sanders
|Hannah Endicott-Douglas
|Lori Russell
|Karen Ivany
|Citizen Jeannie
