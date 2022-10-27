Paula McFadden knows: In romance, actors all follow the same stage instruction: Exit. Without warning, her actor boyfriend split today for a movie role and sublet their Manhattan apartment. The new tenant's name: Elliot Garfield. Profession: actor. Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason deliver comedy, zingy repartee and bitter-to-best romance in The Goodbye Girl.
|Marsha Mason
|Paula McFadden
|Quinn Cummings
|Lucy McFadden
|Paul Benedict
|Mark
|Barbara Rhoades
|Donna
|Theresa Merritt
|Mrs. Crosby
|Patricia Pearcy
|Rhonda
