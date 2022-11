Not Available

An African safari is attacked by savage natives and the sole survivor is an infant who is adopted and raised by gorillas. As he is growing up, his only human friend is a native boy he happens to meet in a chance encounter. He grows to be a young adult, discovers white civilization, and meets a beautiful white girl who becomes his mate. They have a son who becomes the second jungle boy in the movie, and the three of them prevail through perilous adventures.