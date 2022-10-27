The Grass Is Greener

Victor and Hillary are down on their luck to the point that they allow tourists to take guided tours of their castle. But Charles Delacro, a millionaire oil tycoon, visits, and takes a liking to more than the house. Soon, Hattie Durant gets involved and they have a good old fashioned love triangle.
|Cary Grant
|Victor Rhyall, Earl
|Deborah Kerr
|Lady Hilary Rhyall
|Robert Mitchum
|Charles Delacro
|Jean Simmons
|Hattie Durant
|Moray Watson
|Trevor Sellers, the Butler
|Joan Benham
|Hairdresser's Receptionist (uncredited)
View Full Cast >