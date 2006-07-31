The Great Challenge

A multicultural band of acrobatic do-gooders take on gangsters of three great nations in this action-packed sequel to the French box-office smash Yamakasi. The Yamakasi are a team of crime fighters who can scale buildings and urban towers with the ease of a fly walking up the wall; after leaving their home base in Paris to set up operations in England, the men decide to set up a satellite facility
|Williams Belle
|Williams
|Châu Belle Dinh
|Kien
|Malik Diouf
|Kenjee
|Yann Hnautra
|Yann
|Guylain N'Guba-Boyeke
|Yaguy (as Guylain)
|Charles Perrière
|Logan
